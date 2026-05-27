Swedbank AB Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,911 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 12,991 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 183 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $147.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.79 and a twelve month high of $271.91. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 15.03%.The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.57.

Read Our Latest Report on BR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey bought 5,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,787,953.24. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Further Reading

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