Swedbank AB Has $74.41 Million Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Swedbank AB raised its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,591,710 shares of the cable giant's stock after buying an additional 101,105 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.07% of Comcast worth $74,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Comcast by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 55,620 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 35,932 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 6.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 201,426 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company's stock.

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Comcast Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company's 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $31.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Comcast's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Comcast's dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comcast from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. New Street Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comcast to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Key Stories Impacting Comcast

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Positive Sentiment: Comcast’s Sky unit agreed to buy ITV’s media and entertainment business for about $2.1 billion, a deal that could strengthen Sky’s content portfolio and expand Comcast’s international media presence. Reuters article

Comcast’s Sky unit agreed to buy ITV’s media and entertainment business for about $2.1 billion, a deal that could strengthen Sky’s content portfolio and expand Comcast’s international media presence. Positive Sentiment: Comcast announced that its Greater Phillipsburg network expansion is now more than halfway complete, extending high-speed internet and related services to more than 15,700 additional homes and businesses. That supports long-term broadband growth and could improve subscriber momentum. Yahoo Finance article

Comcast announced that its Greater Phillipsburg network expansion is now more than halfway complete, extending high-speed internet and related services to more than 15,700 additional homes and businesses. That supports long-term broadband growth and could improve subscriber momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Investors have been heavily searching Comcast, suggesting heightened attention as the stock trades near its 52-week low and well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Yahoo Finance article

Investors have been heavily searching Comcast, suggesting heightened attention as the stock trades near its 52-week low and well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Neutral Sentiment: Comcast was noted as “oversold vs. undervalued” in a retirement-investor screening article, which may reflect value interest but does not change fundamentals by itself. 247WallSt article

Comcast was noted as “oversold vs. undervalued” in a retirement-investor screening article, which may reflect value interest but does not change fundamentals by itself. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target on Comcast to $28 from $29 and reiterated an underweight rating, signaling skepticism about near-term upside. Benzinga article

Wells Fargo cut its price target on Comcast to $28 from $29 and reiterated an underweight rating, signaling skepticism about near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley also lowered its price target to $30 from $33 and kept an equal-weight rating, adding to the cautious analyst tone around the stock. Benzinga article

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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