Swedbank AB Has $786.03 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Swedbank AB lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,326,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,246,559 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 0.8% of Swedbank AB's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Swedbank AB owned about 0.21% of Micron Technology worth $786,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 187,300 shares of company stock valued at $162,779,604 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Down 8.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $78.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $906.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,719,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,734,559. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $876.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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