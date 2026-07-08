Swedbank AB Increases Stake in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 802.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,912,842 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,368,731 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.26% of Kenvue worth $84,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company's stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,213 shares of the company's stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 234,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.61%.Kenvue's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Kenvue's payout ratio is presently 97.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research raised Kenvue from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on KVUE

Insider Buying and Selling at Kenvue

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $679,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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