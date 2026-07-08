Swedbank AB Increases Stock Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in ARM were worth $63,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company's stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ARM by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ARM by 6.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,681 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in ARM by 5.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in ARM by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the company's stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Richard Roy Grisenthwaite sold 24,339 shares of ARM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $5,090,501.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,318.45. This trade represents a 81.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider William Abbey sold 10,887 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.14, for a total value of $2,440,212.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,717,141.42. The trade was a 20.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,205 shares of company stock valued at $57,741,572.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ARM from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $279.83.

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ARM Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARM opened at $300.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.07. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $100.02 and a one year high of $452.70. The firm has a market cap of $320.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.65, a PEG ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 3.76.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Equities analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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