Swedbank AB Invests $965,000 in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in CoreWeave by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in CoreWeave by 10,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoreWeave news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 159,168 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $20,677,514.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 674,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,622,995.90. The trade was a 19.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sachin Jain sold 7,335 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $961,838.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,646,436.84. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,140,849 shares of company stock worth $2,703,881,259.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWV opened at $114.15 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.34. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.18 and a 12 month high of $187.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 7.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

CoreWeave News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave said bookings hit the strongest level in company history and backlog remains very large, reinforcing that demand for AI infrastructure is still extremely strong. CoreWeave Reports 'Strongest' Bookings

CoreWeave said bookings hit the strongest level in company history and backlog remains very large, reinforcing that demand for AI infrastructure is still extremely strong. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators remain constructive on the long-term AI growth story, with some saying the pullback may create an attractive entry point despite near-term volatility. Seeking Alpha rating upgrade

Analysts and commentators remain constructive on the long-term AI growth story, with some saying the pullback may create an attractive entry point despite near-term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: The company also highlighted product momentum, including expanded SUNK capabilities and SUNK Anywhere, which could support customer adoption over time. CoreWeave expands SUNK capabilities

The company also highlighted product momentum, including expanded SUNK capabilities and SUNK Anywhere, which could support customer adoption over time. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan and Mizuho raised price targets but kept neutral ratings, suggesting Wall Street sees value but is still cautious on the stock’s near-term execution risk. Analyst target updates

JPMorgan and Mizuho raised price targets but kept neutral ratings, suggesting Wall Street sees value but is still cautious on the stock’s near-term execution risk. Negative Sentiment: CoreWeave reported a larger quarterly loss than expected as operating expenses climbed, fueling concerns that profitability remains distant even with rapid revenue growth. WSJ on widened Q1 loss

CoreWeave reported a larger quarterly loss than expected as operating expenses climbed, fueling concerns that profitability remains distant even with rapid revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue guidance came in below consensus, and the company also lifted its capital spending outlook, creating concern about slower conversion of demand into revenue and continued heavy investment. CoreWeave forecast miss and higher capex

Second-quarter revenue guidance came in below consensus, and the company also lifted its capital spending outlook, creating concern about slower conversion of demand into revenue and continued heavy investment. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider and major shareholder selling, including sales by CEO Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, Chen Goldberg, and Magnetar Financial, is adding short-term pressure on sentiment. CEO Form 4 filing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWV shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CoreWeave from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CoreWeave from $85.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CoreWeave from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRWV

CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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