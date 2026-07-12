Swedbank AB Lowers Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 97.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 257,119 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,454,061 shares of the technology company's stock worth $660,089,000 after purchasing an additional 43,421 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 111,702 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,571 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,424,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,775 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $15,332,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $921,035,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company's stock.

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Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TYL stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $309.77. 354,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.52. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.71 and a 52-week high of $621.34.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.08. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 13.26%.The business had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Tyler Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price target on Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 price objective on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $472.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on TYL

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

Further Reading

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