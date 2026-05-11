Swedbank AB Makes New $2.71 Million Investment in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IonQ by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,774,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,560,343,000 after buying an additional 5,420,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IonQ by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,299,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $387,423,000 after buying an additional 1,043,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IonQ by 12.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,008,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,992,000 after buying an additional 333,653 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in IonQ by 30.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,737,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,327,000 after buying an additional 636,482 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in IonQ by 286.1% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,937,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,127,000 after buying an additional 1,435,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company's stock.

Get IonQ alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 3,773 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $188,272.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 139,967 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,353.30. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $93,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 83,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,326.42. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 12,354 shares of company stock worth $504,428 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

IonQ Price Performance

IONQ opened at $49.36 on Monday. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of -176.28 and a beta of 3.05. The company's 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average is $43.57.

IonQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IONQ. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of IonQ in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.63.

View Our Latest Report on IONQ

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IonQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IonQ wasn't on the list.

While IonQ currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here