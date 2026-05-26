Swedbank AB Makes New Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,672 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $14,627,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 658.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,390 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,465,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $767,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3,378.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 84,731 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $79,079,000 after buying an additional 82,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,020.96, for a total transaction of $2,020,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,295,571.84. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total transaction of $21,890,831.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 161,089 shares in the company, valued at $317,319,555.76. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 47,353 shares of company stock worth $80,050,095 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,829.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1,656.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1,299.71. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $452.65 and a 1 year high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm's revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,680.00 to $1,992.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,923.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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