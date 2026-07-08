Swedbank AB Makes New Investment in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Swedbank AB bought a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,680,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,872,000. Swedbank AB owned about 1.39% of JFrog at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in JFrog by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,156,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,167 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,812 shares of the company's stock worth $330,901,000 after buying an additional 2,389,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in JFrog by 6,868.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,104,071 shares of the company's stock worth $131,420,000 after buying an additional 2,073,876 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,557,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 550.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,562,151 shares of the company's stock worth $97,572,000 after buying an additional 1,321,899 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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JFrog Trading Down 1.9%

JFrog stock opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $99.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.51 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average of $59.40.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on JFrog

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $10,300,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,224,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,776,315.52. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 93,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $7,873,891.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,658,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at $394,086,765.60. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 916,699 shares of company stock valued at $72,787,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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