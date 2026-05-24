Swedbank AB Purchases 1,007,915 Shares of Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Swedbank AB raised its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA - Free Report) by 124.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,819,081 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,007,915 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 1.03% of Okta worth $157,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,803,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,815,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,977 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Okta by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 465,370 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,241,000 after acquiring an additional 161,069 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Okta by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 52,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Okta by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 98,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,714,000 after acquiring an additional 42,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company's stock.

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Okta Trading Up 3.1%

OKTA stock opened at $92.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 70.41, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.59. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $127.52. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.87 million. Okta had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 8.05%.The firm's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.740-3.820 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.840-0.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Okta

Here are the key news stories impacting Okta this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said Okta could beat its Q1 bookings target and kept a Buy rating with a $105 price target, pointing to attractive valuation ahead of earnings. Article Title

Jefferies said Okta could beat its Q1 bookings target and kept a rating with a price target, pointing to attractive valuation ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer also said Okta may deliver modest upside to fiscal Q1 revenue estimates, reinforcing expectations for a solid earnings report. Article Title

Oppenheimer also said Okta may deliver modest upside to fiscal Q1 revenue estimates, reinforcing expectations for a solid earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Okta was named a Leader in Forrester’s 2026 Workforce Identity Security Platforms report, which supports the company’s competitive position in identity security. Article Title

Okta was named a in Forrester’s 2026 Workforce Identity Security Platforms report, which supports the company’s competitive position in identity security. Positive Sentiment: BTIG raised its price target to $105 and kept a Buy rating, adding to the constructive analyst sentiment around OKTA. Article Title

BTIG raised its price target to and kept a rating, adding to the constructive analyst sentiment around OKTA. Neutral Sentiment: Okta is holding an AI identity webcast and continuing to highlight AI agents as an identity-security opportunity, but this is more of a strategic narrative than an immediate financial catalyst. Article Title

Okta is holding an AI identity webcast and continuing to highlight AI agents as an identity-security opportunity, but this is more of a strategic narrative than an immediate financial catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Director Shellye Archambeau sold 2,500 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, which may slightly weigh on sentiment even though it was not an open-market bearish signal. SEC filing

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 6,377 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $508,565.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,372,293.75. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 16,818 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,345,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,600. The trade was a 52.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 70,884 shares of company stock worth $5,625,648 in the last three months. 4.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Okta from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded Okta from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seaport Research Partners cut Okta to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OKTA

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta's offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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