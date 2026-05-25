Swedbank AB Purchases 232,384 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Swedbank AB boosted its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 133.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,198 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 232,384 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.18% of Dollar General worth $53,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 340 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 427.3% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DG. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar General from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dollar General from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dollar General from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $141.12.

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Dollar General News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Negative Sentiment: Loop Capital slashed its price target on Dollar General to $110 from $145 and kept a hold rating, signaling more limited upside than before. MarketScreener

Loop Capital slashed its price target on Dollar General to $110 from $145 and kept a rating, signaling more limited upside than before. Negative Sentiment: Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from buy to hold and lowered its target to $110 from $140, adding to concerns that valuation and growth may be less compelling. MarketScreener

Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from to and lowered its target to $110 from $140, adding to concerns that valuation and growth may be less compelling. Negative Sentiment: HSBC cut long-term earnings forecasts for Dollar General across several future years, including FY2028 through FY2031, indicating analysts expect slower profit growth than previously modeled. MarketBeat

HSBC cut long-term earnings forecasts for Dollar General across several future years, including FY2028 through FY2031, indicating analysts expect slower profit growth than previously modeled. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp also trimmed its FY2027 earnings estimate for Dollar General, reinforcing a cautious outlook ahead of upcoming results and guidance. MarketBeat

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $105.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.98 and a 200-day moving average of $128.40. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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