Swedbank AB Purchases 34,329 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Swedbank AB boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,258 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 34,329 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.10% of Ventas worth $36,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 856.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 6.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Ventas by 46.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,826 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Ventas by 130.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,613 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at $805,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,557,079.80. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Argus set a $88.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VTR

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas stock opened at $88.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average of $81.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.76 and a 1-year high of $91.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is currently 378.18%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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