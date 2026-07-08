Swedbank AB Purchases 378,400 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Swedbank AB increased its position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 958.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,898 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 378,400 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.85% of Zebra Technologies worth $87,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,789 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,812 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Zebra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Zebra Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. KeyCorp upgraded Zebra Technologies from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Northcoast Research dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $364.00 to $344.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $321.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $264.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock's 50 day moving average is $242.98 and its 200 day moving average is $237.45. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $199.05 and a twelve month high of $352.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.49%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $126,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $940,122.90. This trade represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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