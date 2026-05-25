Swedbank AB Purchases 42,512 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Swedbank AB increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,890 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 42,512 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $33,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 316.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,787 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 80.1% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $201.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $205.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG opened at $204.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.44 and a 52-week high of $208.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $196.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.10.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Simon Property Group's payout ratio is presently 61.15%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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