Swedbank AB Purchases 9,511 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,788 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.05% of FedEx worth $36,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 103.3% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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FedEx Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:FDX opened at $394.18 on Monday. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $214.35 and a 1 year high of $404.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $371.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.The firm had revenue of $24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating and a $443.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut FedEx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen cut FedEx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $399.62.

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More FedEx News

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total value of $6,164,087.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,017,070.44. The trade was a 60.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.45, for a total value of $7,493,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,110,229.35. The trade was a 51.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,006 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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