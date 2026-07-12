Swedbank AB Purchases Shares of 41,014 AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 0.8%

AST SpaceMobile stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,378,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,718,156. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $133.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 18.47, a quick ratio of 18.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.43). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 573.67%.The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1952.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASTS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $85.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AST SpaceMobile

Insider Transactions at AST SpaceMobile

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,145,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,865.26. The trade was a 25.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 45,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,297,342.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 503,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,244,498.39. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,145,809 shares of company stock valued at $280,645,292 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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