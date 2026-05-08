Swedbank AB Raises Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 102.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,316 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 168,296 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.12% of Agilent Technologies worth $45,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 490.0% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

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Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $118.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.97. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $160.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 18.26%.The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $163.71.

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Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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