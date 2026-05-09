Swedbank AB Raises Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,135 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in Datadog were worth $17,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 699,034 shares of the company's stock worth $93,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68,894 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 130,450 shares of the company's stock worth $17,740,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,049,784 shares of the company's stock worth $142,760,000 after purchasing an additional 745,963 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,615 shares of the company's stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Datadog Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of DDOG opened at $200.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 526.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company's fifty day moving average is $124.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.98. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $201.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Datadog's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $305.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Key Stories Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog delivered a beat-and-raise quarter, with Q1 revenue of about $1.01 billion and EPS of $0.60 both ahead of estimates, while management lifted FY 2026 and Q2 guidance well above consensus. Datadog Q1 2026 Financial Results

Datadog delivered a beat-and-raise quarter, with Q1 revenue of about $1.01 billion and EPS of $0.60 both ahead of estimates, while management lifted FY 2026 and Q2 guidance well above consensus. Positive Sentiment: Several major Wall Street firms raised price targets after the results, including Citigroup, RBC, Piper Sandler, Wedbush, TD Cowen, Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, and others, reinforcing the bullish case and supporting the stock’s rally. Analyst price target hikes

Several major Wall Street firms raised price targets after the results, including Citigroup, RBC, Piper Sandler, Wedbush, TD Cowen, Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, and others, reinforcing the bullish case and supporting the stock’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted strong demand across AI-native and non-AI customers, plus growth in larger customers and new product launches, which suggests the growth story is broadening beyond one-time earnings strength. RBC commentary on Datadog

Management highlighted strong demand across AI-native and non-AI customers, plus growth in larger customers and new product launches, which suggests the growth story is broadening beyond one-time earnings strength. Neutral Sentiment: Heavy call-option buying and elevated trading volume indicate strong short-term momentum, but some of the move may be trader-driven and could increase volatility. Options activity report

Heavy call-option buying and elevated trading volume indicate strong short-term momentum, but some of the move may be trader-driven and could increase volatility. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders, including the CTO, general counsel, and a director, sold shares in pre-arranged 10b5-1 transactions, which may temper enthusiasm for some investors even though the sales were scheduled in advance. SEC filing for insider sale

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $6,765,416.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 437,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,871,380.93. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 68,922 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $7,618,637.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 704,821 shares in the company, valued at $77,910,913.34. The trade was a 8.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 654,018 shares of company stock worth $80,903,197. 6.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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