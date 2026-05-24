Swedbank AB Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,490,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 627,384 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.10% of Pfizer worth $136,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pfizer Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Argus upgraded Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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