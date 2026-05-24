Swedbank AB Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,523 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,484 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $67,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $139,331,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,307,580 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $240,242,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $96,321,000 after buying an additional 50,808 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 58,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,684,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,465,176.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,235.74. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $309.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $281.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm's fifty day moving average is $238.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.73 and a 52-week high of $315.57.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Texas Instruments's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $263.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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