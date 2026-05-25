Swedbank AB Raises Stake in Unum Group $UNM

Swedbank AB raised its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 148.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,505 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 279,233 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.28% of Unum Group worth $36,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNM. Algebris UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. now owns 389,463 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,269,000 after buying an additional 190,454 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,356,916 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $105,161,000 after buying an additional 68,957 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,167.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,696 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,911,000 after buying an additional 141,572 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Unum Group by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,516,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $195,704,000 after purchasing an additional 978,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Unum Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,734,937 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $446,063,000 after purchasing an additional 223,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company's stock.

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Unum Group Stock Up 0.0%

UNM stock opened at $84.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.40. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $68.28 and a 12 month high of $85.27. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.91 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Unum Group's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Unum Group's payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on UNM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unum Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Unum Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $255,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,150,069. The trade was a 10.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,852 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $351,624.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,787,861.96. This represents a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,804. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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