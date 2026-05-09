Swedbank AB Raises Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,509 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.20% of CF Industries worth $23,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,870 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 14,703 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,558 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 18,041 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $2,454,658.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,977.72. This trade represents a 24.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Patrick Mcgrane sold 3,666 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $427,089.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,161 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,232,256.50. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,298. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CF Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of CF Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $118.53.

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Key Stories Impacting CF Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting CF Industries this week:

CF Industries Stock Down 3.0%

NYSE CF opened at $115.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.42. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $141.96.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 20.93%. CF Industries's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

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