Swedbank AB Raises Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,134 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 118,186 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.09% of Howmet Aerospace worth $84,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 339.3% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 475,814 shares of the company's stock worth $96,916,000 after acquiring an additional 36,195 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 752.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 65,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,487,000 after acquiring an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,734 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock opened at $275.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.26. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.45 and a 52-week high of $290.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $318.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $303.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $287.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HWM

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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