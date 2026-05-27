Swedbank AB Raises Stock Position in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Swedbank AB increased its stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,140 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,940 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $12,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $2,028,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,876,000. Numerai GP LLC boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the company's stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 126,200 shares of the company's stock worth $24,710,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $297.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.75.

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Astera Labs Price Performance

ALAB opened at $318.72 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $178.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.43. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $321.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 3.35.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business's revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Astera Labs News

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Astera Labs announced it will host press conferences, live demos, and technical talks at Computex 2026, where it plans to showcase its AI infrastructure connectivity portfolio, including the Scorpio X-Series 320 Lane Smart Fabric Switch, optical connectivity, and COSMOS-enabled validation tools. The event should boost visibility with analysts, customers, and ecosystem partners. Article Title

Astera Labs announced it will host press conferences, live demos, and technical talks at Computex 2026, where it plans to showcase its AI infrastructure connectivity portfolio, including the Scorpio X-Series 320 Lane Smart Fabric Switch, optical connectivity, and COSMOS-enabled validation tools. The event should boost visibility with analysts, customers, and ecosystem partners. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted ALAB’s strong stock momentum and cited bullish analyst views, which appears to be reinforcing investor enthusiasm for the company’s AI networking and semiconductor growth story. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted ALAB’s strong stock momentum and cited bullish analyst views, which appears to be reinforcing investor enthusiasm for the company’s AI networking and semiconductor growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Astera Labs was downgraded by Northland Securities from outperform to market perform, which could temper some of the recent optimism but does not by itself indicate a major deterioration in the business outlook.

Astera Labs was downgraded by Northland Securities from outperform to market perform, which could temper some of the recent optimism but does not by itself indicate a major deterioration in the business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling continues to be notable, including a large COO sale under a 10b5-1 plan and a smaller sale by the general counsel. While preplanned, heavy insider selling can weigh on sentiment because it may suggest executives are taking profits after the stock’s sharp run-up.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total value of $56,064,793.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,079,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $702,214,489.08. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $19,692,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 319,863 shares in the company, valued at $34,420,457.43. This trade represents a 36.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,316,257 shares of company stock valued at $474,860,636 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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