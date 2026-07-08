Swedbank AB Reduces Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,536 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 14,937 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.46% of EMCOR Group worth $149,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total transaction of $5,014,854.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,211,141.25. The trade was a 26.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total value of $685,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,550,199.51. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,466 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $769.36 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $850.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $772.60. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.25 and a 1-year high of $951.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. EMCOR Group's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $1,123.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $871.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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