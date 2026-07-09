Swedbank AB Reduces Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Swedbank AB cut its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,644 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.07% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $35,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,014 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,587.06, for a total transaction of $1,609,278.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,786 shares in the company, valued at $7,595,669.16. The trade was a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total transaction of $18,736,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 166,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $260,197,941.60. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,370 shares of company stock valued at $112,702,503. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.4%

MPWR opened at $1,315.51 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,520.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1,269.29. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $686.87 and a twelve month high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.68%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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