Swedbank AB Reduces Position in General Motors Company $GM

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,180 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 168,113 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.08% of General Motors worth $54,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $918,724,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in General Motors by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $640,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830,050 shares during the period. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $309,380,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in General Motors by 348.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $216,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,695 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 436.8% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $130,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,274 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $6,599,591.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,007.38. This represents a 63.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $17,233,433.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 770,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,646,984.91. The trade was a 21.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM secured a long-term supply agreement with Micron Technology, helping ensure memory and storage supply for next-generation, software-heavy vehicles. That supports GM’s EV and software push by reducing component-supply risk and improving production visibility.

GM secured a long-term supply agreement with Micron Technology, helping ensure memory and storage supply for next-generation, software-heavy vehicles. That supports GM’s EV and software push by reducing component-supply risk and improving production visibility. Positive Sentiment: GM Energy is advancing its vehicle-to-grid and home-energy initiatives through a collaboration with WeaveGrid, which could strengthen GM’s position in EV charging and utility program integration. Article: WeaveGrid, GM Advance Grid-Integrated EV Charging and Home Energy Programs

GM Energy is advancing its vehicle-to-grid and home-energy initiatives through a collaboration with WeaveGrid, which could strengthen GM’s position in EV charging and utility program integration. Positive Sentiment: GM reported that Canada was its best-selling automaker in the first half of 2026, suggesting solid demand across Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac in a key North American market.

GM reported that Canada was its best-selling automaker in the first half of 2026, suggesting solid demand across Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac in a key North American market. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street coverage continues to point to GM as a stock worth considering among auto names, reflecting ongoing investor interest but not a clear near-term catalyst.

Wall Street coverage continues to point to GM as a stock worth considering among auto names, reflecting ongoing investor interest but not a clear near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: GM also faces a recall involving the Cadillac Vistiq electric SUV over a third-row seat issue, which could add warranty costs and briefly weigh on sentiment around product quality.

GM also faces a recall involving the Cadillac Vistiq electric SUV over a third-row seat issue, which could add warranty costs and briefly weigh on sentiment around product quality. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary is questioning GM’s leadership and overall valuation, which may be adding to bearish sentiment even as the company executes on supply-chain and EV initiatives.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.87 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. General Motors's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. General Motors's payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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