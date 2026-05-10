Swedbank AB Sells 11,700 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Swedbank AB lowered its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,024 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.12% of Paycom Software worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,666 shares of the software maker's stock worth $15,646,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,064 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,376,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,723 shares of the software maker's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYC. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $210.00 to $183.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $159.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYC

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:PAYC opened at $136.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm's 50 day moving average is $125.83 and its 200 day moving average is $146.19. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Paycom Software's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Paycom Software's payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Paycom Software News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Paycom Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Paycom reported Q1 earnings and revenue ahead of expectations, with revenue up 7.8% year over year and margins improving, supporting the case that operating performance is still solid. Article Title

Paycom reported Q1 earnings and revenue ahead of expectations, with revenue up 7.8% year over year and margins improving, supporting the case that operating performance is still solid. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its 2026 outlook for revenue and adjusted EBITDA, which can reassure investors looking for visibility after earnings. Article Title

The company reaffirmed its 2026 outlook for revenue and adjusted EBITDA, which can reassure investors looking for visibility after earnings. Positive Sentiment: Paycom’s board approved a new $2 billion share repurchase authorization, and the company already bought back a large block of shares in Q1, signaling confidence in cash generation and potentially boosting per-share earnings. Article Title

Paycom’s board approved a new $2 billion share repurchase authorization, and the company already bought back a large block of shares in Q1, signaling confidence in cash generation and potentially boosting per-share earnings. Positive Sentiment: Several firms raised price targets after the results, including TD Cowen, BTIG, Barclays, and Mizuho, reflecting improved analyst sentiment even though ratings remained mixed. Article Title

Several firms raised price targets after the results, including TD Cowen, BTIG, Barclays, and Mizuho, reflecting improved analyst sentiment even though ratings remained mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Paycom’s annual meeting results showed shareholders backed the board, auditor, and executive pay, removing a potential governance overhang but not materially changing the business outlook. Article Title

Paycom’s annual meeting results showed shareholders backed the board, auditor, and executive pay, removing a potential governance overhang but not materially changing the business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price-target changes were mixed overall, with some firms lifting targets while others, including Citigroup and Barclays, maintained more cautious stances. Article Title

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

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