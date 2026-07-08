Swedbank AB Sells 2,170,686 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Swedbank AB reduced its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,259,158 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 2,170,686 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.08% of Boston Scientific worth $79,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,064,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,759,657 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $263,133,000 after purchasing an additional 477,680 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Finally, Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $26,955,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.58. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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