Swedbank AB Sells 238,250 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Swedbank AB lessened its holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,159,950 shares of the company's stock after selling 238,250 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 1.26% of Mirion Technologies worth $58,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 174,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 17,500,000 shares of the company's stock worth $407,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,198,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,436,000 after acquiring an additional 382,449 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 17.7% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 8,383,441 shares of the company's stock worth $194,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,596 shares of the company's stock worth $135,545,000 after purchasing an additional 157,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,248,506 shares of the company's stock worth $122,920,000 after purchasing an additional 193,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company's stock.

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Mirion Technologies Price Performance

MIR stock opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm's fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $164,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,157 shares in the company, valued at $435,163.48. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MIR. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Mirion Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MIR

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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