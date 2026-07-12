Swedbank AB Sells 43,224 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Swedbank AB cut its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Free Report) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,800 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 43,224 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 946.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 154 shares of the software maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Paycom Software Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.16. The company had a trading volume of 560,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,893. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $248.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.29.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.37 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Paycom Software's dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $210.00 to $183.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $159.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

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