Swedbank AB Sells 440,289 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Swedbank AB lowered its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,684 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 440,289 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $25,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total value of $229,561.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,198,557.80. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 382,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.81, for a total value of $67,541,420.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105 in the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DELL. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.32.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $294.97 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.38 and a 52-week high of $298.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company's 50 day moving average price is $202.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.15.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm's revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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