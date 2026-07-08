Swedbank AB Sells 5,716 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,582 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,716 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $67,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,566,643 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,532,563,000 after buying an additional 76,039 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,999,422 shares of the company's stock worth $2,334,040,000 after purchasing an additional 40,086 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,705 shares of the company's stock worth $1,702,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $1,262,513,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,311,112 shares of the company's stock worth $1,078,966,000 after acquiring an additional 245,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

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Key HCA Healthcare News

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $528.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $413.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $551.00 to $496.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $481.00 to $436.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $431.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $500.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $423.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.00 and a 1 year high of $556.52. The firm's 50-day moving average is $399.31 and its 200 day moving average is $461.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.09 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.45 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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