Swedbank AB Trims Stock Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Swedbank AB decreased its position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551,139 shares of the company's stock after selling 511,640 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.84% of Credo Technology Group worth $145,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 552 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company's stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company's stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company's stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $3,251,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,134,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,448,377.50. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $9,979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 501,873 shares in the company, valued at $125,207,276.04. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,372 shares of company stock valued at $76,926,125. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Credo Technology Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: CRDO was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list, reinforcing a bullish analyst view and potentially attracting momentum investors.

CRDO was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list, reinforcing a bullish analyst view and potentially attracting momentum investors. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Credo as an AI revenue accelerator, citing strong sales growth, buy ratings, and its role in the semiconductor supply chain serving AI infrastructure.

Several articles highlighted Credo as an AI revenue accelerator, citing strong sales growth, buy ratings, and its role in the semiconductor supply chain serving AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Commentary also pointed to Credo’s retimer business gaining traction, with demand for 100G and 200G-per-lane solutions supported by AI networking needs and design wins.

Commentary also pointed to Credo’s retimer business gaining traction, with demand for 100G and 200G-per-lane solutions supported by AI networking needs and design wins. Positive Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha piece said Credo scored a “major win” from Nvidia’s delay, suggesting a competitive timing advantage that could boost near-term business prospects.

One Seeking Alpha piece said Credo scored a “major win” from Nvidia’s delay, suggesting a competitive timing advantage that could boost near-term business prospects. Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat and other coverage framed Credo as an overlooked AI hardware stock with outsized growth, while a separate article noted BlackRock’s sizable stake and recent Bank of America target-price increase, adding to investor confidence.

MarketBeat and other coverage framed Credo as an overlooked AI hardware stock with outsized growth, while a separate article noted BlackRock’s sizable stake and recent Bank of America target-price increase, adding to investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles were comparative, pitting Credo against Marvell Technology or discussing whether it is a better AI/connectivity stock in 2026, which is informative but not directly catalytic.

Some articles were comparative, pitting Credo against Marvell Technology or discussing whether it is a better AI/connectivity stock in 2026, which is informative but not directly catalytic. Negative Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha article argued “Q3 Won’t Be As Kind,” indicating some concern that upcoming results or near-term momentum could be less favorable than recent quarters.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Credo Technology Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $263.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO opened at $246.40 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $223.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 3.20. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $86.49 and a 52-week high of $308.67.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.80 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 35.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 157.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

Further Reading

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