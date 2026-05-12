Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Acquires 11,651 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,843 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $28,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $28,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 661.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $7,265,098.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,391,801.01. The trade was a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 46,404 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,404 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $184.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.52 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $174.98 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.22 and a 200-day moving average of $212.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Capital One Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $257.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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