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Industrial Buybacks: Top Homebuilding Supplier Leads Buyback Increases

Leo Miller
Written by Leo Miller | Reviewed by Clare Titus
May 11, 2026
A wood-framed residential home under construction with stacked lumber and an excavator on a dirt lot.

Key Points

  • Several stocks in the industrials sector just made meaningful buyback announcements.
  • Markets have beaten down Builders FirstSource, but management is clearly indicating how it feels about the company's share price.
  • Snap-On and Fortive are also looking to return more capital to shareholders.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Buyback announcements often send key signals to investors about how companies view their own stock. When firms announce new buyback authorizations, it can be an indicator that they see opportunity in shares.

These signals are particularly strong when buyback authorizations represent a significant percentage of a company’s market capitalization. This gives firms the ability to repurchase an ample amount of their shares at what they may view as a depressed price.

Recently, several stocks in the industrials industry have announced notable buyback programs, and in some cases, management has made strong statements as to why.

Builder’s FirstSource Claims “Tremendous Discount” in Shares

Starting off the list of industrial buyback announcements is Builders FirstSource NYSE: BLDR. The company is the United States' largest supplier of structural building products for single-family and multi-family housing developers. However, markets have hit the stock very hard lately, down more than 20% in 2026, and down well over 40% from its 52-week high.

Builders FirstSource Today

Builders FirstSource, Inc. stock logo
BLDRBLDR 90-day performance
Builders FirstSource
$74.88 -2.52 (-3.25%)
As of 03:59 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$73.40
$151.03
P/E Ratio
28.69
Price Target
$101.88
Add to Watchlist

General weakness in the housing market has driven this, with Builders FirstSource posting revenue declines for eight quarters in a row. In its latest earnings report, the company posted a year-over-year (YOY) revenue drop of 10%. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) fell by a massive 82% YOY, and the company lowered its full-year guidance.

However, the company also made a significant buyback announcement, authorizing a new $500 million program. This adds to its $200 million in remaining capacity. Overall, the firm’s $700 million in buyback capacity is equal to over 8% of its approximately $8.4 billion valuation, a very significant figure. This comes after the firm spent $306 million on buybacks in Q1.

Notably, CEO Peter Jackson said the company saw “an opportunity to pick up shares of BFS at a tremendous discount.” That’s one of the stronger statements that investors will ever see regarding a company’s buyback activity, and the firm now has much more ammo going forward.

Snap-On Boosts Buyback to Go Along With Solid Dividend

Snap-On NYSE: SNA is one of the most recognizable names in the world of automotive tools, selling wrenches, diagnostic systems, and other equipment. Snap-On has a strong presence among dealerships and independent repair shops and serves a broader range of customers in industries like aerospace. The stock has put up decent performance lately, with a 12-month return near 15%.

Snap-On Today

Snap-On Incorporated stock logo
SNASNA 90-day performance
Snap-On
$370.19 -3.81 (-1.02%)
As of 03:59 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$301.82
$400.88
Dividend Yield
2.64%
P/E Ratio
19.11
Price Target
$381.20
Add to Watchlist

Sales trends have been improving, with revenue growth hitting 5.8% YOY in its latest quarter after dropping 3.5% in Q1 2025. Tariffs have been a persistent headwind and a recurring topic on earnings calls, and the company noted margin impacts in the last quarter.

However, Snap-On is indicating some optimism going forward, recently announcing a $500 million buyback program. This new program replaces its past one and is equal to around 2.6% of the company’s approximately $19.4 billion market capitalization. The program is meaningful in size, but is not particularly large.

Still, Snap-On attests that its capital return initiatives demonstrate “unyielding confidence in the abundant possibilities of our future.” Notably, Snap-On also pays a fairly significant quarterly dividend of $2.44 per share. This gives the stock a solid indicated dividend yield near 2.6%.

Fortive’s Buyback Capacity Exceeds 5% After Big-Time Spending

When thinking about industrial stocks, Fortive NYSE: FTV isn’t necessarily the first name that comes to mind. However, the company provides a range of advanced instrumentation products and software, as well as healthcare sterilization tools, putting it in the industrial sector.

Fortive Today

Fortive Corporation stock logo
FTVFTV 90-day performance
Fortive
$60.25 -0.18 (-0.30%)
As of 03:59 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$46.34
$74.67
Dividend Yield
0.40%
P/E Ratio
36.08
Price Target
$61.46
Add to Watchlist

After falling around 2% in 2025, Fortive shares have put up a relatively strong performance in 2026, with a total return near 10%. This sits just above the S&P 500’s approximately 8% return on the year. The stock received a large 10% boost after releasing its Q4 2025 earnings report, with the company providing better-than-expected guidance for 2026. Fortive anticipates adjusted EPS of $2.95 at the midpoint, or an increase of 9% YOY.

Additionally, Fortive has given itself much more buyback firepower, increasing its general buyback authorization to 20 million shares. This is equal to a substantial 6.4% of the company’s 309 million diluted shares outstanding. The company also has $66.7 million in buyback capacity available under a special-purpose repurchase program.

Notably, the firm has been buying back shares at a strong pace, reducing its share count by over 10% since June 2025. Its recent buyback announcement suggests that it intends to continue on a similar path going forward.

Analysts Eye Rebound in Builders FirstSource Amid Housing Woes

In line with management’s strong statements, Wall Street analysts are the most bullish on Builders FirstSource going forward. The MarketBeat consensus price target near $102 implies upside in shares over 30%. Targets updated after the company’s latest earnings report are only slightly lower, averaging approximately $99.50. Still, a significant housing recovery will likely be needed for BLDR shares to reach these optimistic forecasts.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Builders FirstSource Right Now?

Before you consider Builders FirstSource, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Builders FirstSource wasn't on the list.

While Builders FirstSource currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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Leo Miller
About The Author

Leo Miller

Contributing Author

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Snap-On (SNA)
3.2297 of 5 stars		$370.19-1.0%2.64%19.11Moderate Buy$381.20
Builders FirstSource (BLDR)
4.4705 of 5 stars		$74.88-3.3%N/A28.69Hold$101.88
Fortive (FTV)
2.8406 of 5 stars		$60.25-0.3%0.40%36.08Hold$61.46
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