Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Acquires 6,205 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,749 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.0% of Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Tesla were worth $390,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $50,592,614,000 after purchasing an additional 344,162 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,851,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,550 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,737,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,996,118,000 after purchasing an additional 368,493 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,213 shares of company stock valued at $30,851,105. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Phillip Securities raised their price objective on Tesla from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, China Renaissance dropped their target price on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $398.42.

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Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $428.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.21 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The stock's 50 day moving average is $382.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 392.98, a P/E/G ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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