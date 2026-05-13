Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Buys 17,205 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,776 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Vertiv were worth $8,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company's stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Balance Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Balance Wealth LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 2,564 shares of the company's stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Get Vertiv alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 30,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $7,527,850.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,579,482.32. This represents a 46.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,371,750. The trade was a 60.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Vertiv from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Vertiv from $269.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $284.86.

View Our Latest Report on VRT

Vertiv Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VRT stock opened at $367.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.38 and a 200-day moving average of $221.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $100.90 and a 1-year high of $371.99.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vertiv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vertiv wasn't on the list.

While Vertiv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here