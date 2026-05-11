Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $143.65 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628,692 shares of the company's stock after selling 243,460 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.7% of Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in AbbVie were worth $143,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $201.24 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.57 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 911.57%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 340.89%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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