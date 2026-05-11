Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $89.46 Million Stock Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,392 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 112,872 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $89,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,963,934,000 after purchasing an additional 445,283 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 7.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,366,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,910 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,620,927 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,790,773,000 after purchasing an additional 127,466 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,194,493 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,517,179,000 after purchasing an additional 340,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 4.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,396,334 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,299,687,000 after purchasing an additional 886,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $339,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 18,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,872,955.28. The trade was a 10.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $144.33 on Monday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.06.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target on ExxonMobil to $169 from $166 and kept a Buy rating, citing a strong Q1 earnings beat and expected 2026 production growth from the Permian and Guyana. Argus Hikes Exxon Mobil Price Target to $169 as Permian, Guyana Production Power 2026

Argus raised its price target on ExxonMobil to $169 from $166 and kept a Buy rating, citing a strong Q1 earnings beat and expected 2026 production growth from the Permian and Guyana. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly increased its FY2026 earnings estimate for ExxonMobil to $10.20 per share, reinforcing expectations for solid profitability even though the new estimate remains below the broader consensus.

Erste Group Bank slightly increased its FY2026 earnings estimate for ExxonMobil to $10.20 per share, reinforcing expectations for solid profitability even though the new estimate remains below the broader consensus. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil is also getting support from reports highlighting its AI-powered seismic tools in Guyana, which could improve exploration efficiency and help accelerate future project development. Exxon Mobil Uses AI Seismic Tools To Reshape Guyana Project Pipeline

ExxonMobil is also getting support from reports highlighting its AI-powered seismic tools in Guyana, which could improve exploration efficiency and help accelerate future project development. Neutral Sentiment: A court ruling requiring ExxonMobil to face a $1 billion lawsuit from InterOil’s founder over post-merger payments adds legal overhang, but the outcome is still uncertain. ExxonMobil Must Face InterOil Founder's $1B Suit Over Post-Merger Payments

A court ruling requiring ExxonMobil to face a $1 billion lawsuit from InterOil’s founder over post-merger payments adds legal overhang, but the outcome is still uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles about Iran-related oil price spikes and Shell’s trading windfall underscore how geopolitics are moving the energy sector, but they do not directly change ExxonMobil’s fundamentals on their own.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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