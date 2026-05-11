Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Purchases 149,725 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,683 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 149,725 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Amphenol were worth $60,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Towne Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amphenol

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Zacks Research cut Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.53.

View Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE APH opened at $127.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $80.32 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 646,056 shares of company stock worth $94,594,783 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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