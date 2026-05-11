Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,126 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 73,214 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Amgen were worth $64,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,838,826 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $17,949,296,000 after purchasing an additional 961,975 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,192,995 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,414,296,000 after purchasing an additional 282,219 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Amgen by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,795,474 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,303,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Amgen by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,731,290 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,335,168,000 after purchasing an additional 122,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Amgen by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,467,287 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,260,668,000 after purchasing an additional 277,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $331.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $179.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.81. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.43 and a 1-year high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Freedom Capital upgraded Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $366.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $357.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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