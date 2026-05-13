Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Sells 79,840 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd cut its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,173 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 79,840 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,413,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,567 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $17,472,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP now owns 1,714,668 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $155,572,000 after purchasing an additional 58,151 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,525,402 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,214,987,000 after purchasing an additional 171,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,856,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $106.32.

Read Our Latest Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $94.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average of $94.52. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $103.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.35.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 21,930 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $2,112,078.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 871,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,943,218.14. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $34,280.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,837 shares of company stock worth $2,766,946. Insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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