Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Trims Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,410,141 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 98,246 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 8.0% of Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,568,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Melius Research set a $400.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp set a $310.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.38.

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Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 906,961 shares of company stock valued at $162,936,268. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.6%

NVIDIA stock opened at $214.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.22. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $201.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $138.83 and a 12 month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.61%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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