Swiss National Bank Acquires 100,706 Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF - Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,119 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 100,706 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Stifel Financial worth $22,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 430.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 73,993 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 60,042 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 63,089 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 37,516 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.3% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 134,153 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 48,346 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 49.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,209 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth $2,244,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SF opened at $79.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.01. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $89.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company's 50-day moving average price is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.80.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Stifel Financial's payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

More Stifel Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Stifel Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel reported Q2 2026 EPS of $1.42, topping estimates, while revenue of $1.45 billion also beat forecasts; the company highlighted record revenue and stronger profitability, which supports the stock. Stifel Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Stifel reported Q2 2026 EPS of $1.42, topping estimates, while revenue of $1.45 billion also beat forecasts; the company highlighted record revenue and stronger profitability, which supports the stock. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Stifel Financial from $80 to $86, signaling improved valuation expectations even while maintaining a neutral rating. Benzinga report on JPMorgan price target increase

JPMorgan raised its price target on Stifel Financial from $80 to $86, signaling improved valuation expectations even while maintaining a neutral rating. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around the earnings call and transcript is drawing additional attention to the quarter, but it does not appear to add materially new information beyond the reported results. Stifel Financial Corp Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Coverage around the earnings call and transcript is drawing additional attention to the quarter, but it does not appear to add materially new information beyond the reported results. Neutral Sentiment: One market recap noted that Stifel missed sales expectations on a separate headline, but that appears to be outweighed by the company’s own reported beat on revenue and earnings. Stifel misses Q2 CY2026 sales expectations

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full‐service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research‐driven insights.

The firm's main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

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