Swiss National Bank Acquires 13,700 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Avery Dennison worth $39,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. CPC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 228,979 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $41,647,000 after buying an additional 107,109 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $2,546,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,137 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,857,000 after buying an additional 13,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 67,193 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,221,000 after buying an additional 24,953 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Avery Dennison from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $221.00 to $209.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $200.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVY

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

AVY opened at $157.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The business's 50-day moving average price is $159.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.01. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1 year low of $152.42 and a 1 year high of $199.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 7.66%.The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Avery Dennison's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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