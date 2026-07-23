Swiss National Bank Acquires 176,500 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,331,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock after purchasing an additional 176,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Rivian Automotive worth $35,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,397,496 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $323,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012,386 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,769,844 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $409,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,717 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 496.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,305,236 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $31,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,353.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,058,284 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $28,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,686 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $17.18 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 75.65% and a negative net margin of 63.62%.The company's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,023 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $128,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 887,007 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,112. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Karen Boone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 110,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. This trade represents a 15.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,094. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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