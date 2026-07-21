Swiss National Bank Acquires 21,000 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,900 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Roper Technologies worth $111,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,112,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,553,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,656 shares during the last quarter. OpenArc Corporate Advisory LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,567,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 772,347 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $343,795,000 after acquiring an additional 510,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 131.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 750,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $374,416,000 after acquiring an additional 426,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company's stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $362.84 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.96 and a 52 week high of $566.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.34. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $467.12.

Read Our Latest Report on ROP

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

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