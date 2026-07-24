Swiss National Bank Acquires 220,800 Shares of CAE Inc $CAE

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE - Free Report) TSE: CAE by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,028,300 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 220,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of CAE worth $26,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of CAE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,007 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in CAE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,822 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in CAE by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,423 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. CAE Inc has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72.

CAE (NYSE:CAE - Get Free Report) TSE: CAE last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $953.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.83 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 6.36%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. CAE has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut CAE from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of CAE from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of CAE in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on CAE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CAE from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAE

CAE Profile

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

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